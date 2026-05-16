James Franco joins Noah Centineo in 'John Rambo'

James Franco has joined the cast of John Rambo, a prequel to the popular action franchise, reported Variety. The actor will play a villain in the film, joining Noah Centineo as Rambo and David Harbour as Major Trautman. The movie is directed by Jalmari Helander and has recently wrapped production in Thailand. It is an origin story set before First Blood (1982), which started the franchise.

Cannes sightings Franco was spotted at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival Franco has been spotted at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, attending events such as the opening ceremony with his girlfriend Izabel Pakzad, the Chopard dinner, and a party for Club Kid. At the gala dinner on opening night, he hinted to Deadline's Baz Bamigboye that he had recently finished filming an unnamed "big studio movie," his first blockbuster in nearly a decade.

Positive living The actor previously addressed his past controversies Franco also spoke about focusing on living a "positive life" after a sexual misconduct scandal involving allegations of abuse of power and inappropriate behavior toward aspiring female actors at his now-defunct acting school. He denied the allegations but admitted that the accusers had raised important issues.

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