James Franco joins Noah Centineo in 'John Rambo'
What's the story
James Franco has joined the cast of John Rambo, a prequel to the popular action franchise, reported Variety. The actor will play a villain in the film, joining Noah Centineo as Rambo and David Harbour as Major Trautman. The movie is directed by Jalmari Helander and has recently wrapped production in Thailand. It is an origin story set before First Blood (1982), which started the franchise.
Cannes sightings
Franco was spotted at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival
Franco has been spotted at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, attending events such as the opening ceremony with his girlfriend Izabel Pakzad, the Chopard dinner, and a party for Club Kid. At the gala dinner on opening night, he hinted to Deadline's Baz Bamigboye that he had recently finished filming an unnamed "big studio movie," his first blockbuster in nearly a decade.
Positive living
The actor previously addressed his past controversies
Franco also spoke about focusing on living a "positive life" after a sexual misconduct scandal involving allegations of abuse of power and inappropriate behavior toward aspiring female actors at his now-defunct acting school. He denied the allegations but admitted that the accusers had raised important issues.
Production insights
Everything to know about 'John Rambo'
The screenplay for John Rambo was written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. The film is produced by Lionsgate, Millennium Media, Templeton Media, and AGBO. Kevin King Templeton (Templeton Media), Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger (Millennium Media), Angela Russo-Otstot, and Michael Disco (AGBO) are the producers. Executive producers include Anthony and Joe Russo, Trevor Short, Dallas Sonnier, and Amanda Presmyk for Bonfire Legend, along with Sylvester Stallone. Quincy Isaiah and Jefferson White are also a part of the cast ensemble.