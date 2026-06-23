Actor James Handy's murder suspect ruled mentally unfit for trial

Legal decision

Judge orders Gledhill to be administered psychotropic medication

Judge Mohr ruled that Gledhill was not fit to stand trial and ordered him to be administered psychotropic medication. "He is not presently competent to stand trial," Mohr said. "Psychotropic medication is granted and can be injected as the psychiatric sees fit." The defendant's attorney told the court that Gledhill wasn't a candidate for a diversion program but requested competency restoration, which involves treating mentally unfit defendants to restore their ability to understand court proceedings and assist in their defense.