Actor James Handy's murder suspect ruled mentally unfit for trial
What's the story
A court has ruled that Michael Gledhill, 44, the son of James Handy's girlfriend, is mentally unfit to stand trial in the actor's murder case, confirmed People. The decision was made during a competency hearing on Monday (June 22). Gledhill is accused of fatally stabbing Handy (81), known for his roles in Jumanji and Top Gun: Maverick. He is currently being held on $2 million bail.
Court proceedings
Gledhill's appearance was waived at the hearing
Gledhill was absent from the court during the competency hearing. One of his two public defenders informed the judge that their client had declined transportation to court, so they waived his appearance. Gledhill's father and stepmother attended the hearing, seated on one side of the Hollywood courthouse gallery. Judge Anthony J Mohr acknowledged their presence after reviewing a psychiatrist's report on Gledhill's mental competency.
Legal decision
Judge orders Gledhill to be administered psychotropic medication
Judge Mohr ruled that Gledhill was not fit to stand trial and ordered him to be administered psychotropic medication. "He is not presently competent to stand trial," Mohr said. "Psychotropic medication is granted and can be injected as the psychiatric sees fit." The defendant's attorney told the court that Gledhill wasn't a candidate for a diversion program but requested competency restoration, which involves treating mentally unfit defendants to restore their ability to understand court proceedings and assist in their defense.
Incident details
Incident occurred at Handy's Tarzana home
The case stems from a fatal stabbing incident that took place at Handy's Tarzana, California home earlier this month. On June 3, Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a radio call reporting a stabbing at the residence. Upon arrival, they found Handy unconscious in his front yard with a stab wound to his chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Legal proceedings
Next court hearing is scheduled for July 14
Gledhill was arrested and charged with murder by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. He was booked on suspicion of murder, with his bail set at $2.02 million. The defendant has been held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility since June 12. His next court hearing is scheduled for July 14.