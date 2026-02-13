Fundraiser for James Van Der Beek crosses $2M
What's the story
A GoFundMe campaign set up for the family of late Hollywood actor James Van Der Beek has raised an impressive $2 million. The fundraiser was started by friends after the actor succumbed to a colorectal cancer battle at 48 on Wednesday. The funds will go to his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children.
Appreciation
Friends thanked fans for their generous donations
The friends who started the GoFundMe campaign thanked fans on Thursday for their generous donations. They said, "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for showing up for James and his beautiful family." "Your kindness has meant more than we can put into words. In the middle of deep grief, your support has been a light."
Statement
They also asked for privacy for the family
The friends also asked for privacy for the family during this difficult time. They said, "Your respect and understanding will give them the room they need to heal." "Please continue to keep James's wife and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for honoring his life with compassion, generosity, and love." Around 40.8K people have donated, with $20,84,449 raised in total at the time of writing.
Medical costs
Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023
Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023, a diagnosis he revealed publicly the following year. In 2025, he collaborated with Propstore to auction Dawson's Creek memorabilia to pay for his treatment. He later expanded this effort by selling jerseys from the 1999 movie Varsity Blues, raising money for his medical expenses and helping other families facing similar challenges.