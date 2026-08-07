'Bad News Dads': What to expect from James Marsden's comedy
What's the story
Apple TV is venturing into the mystery-comedy genre with its upcoming project, Bad News Dads, reported Deadline. The show will be a half-hour comedy series starring and executive produced by James Marsden. The series is created by Stephen Falk, known for You're the Worst, and produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television under an overall deal with Greg Berlanti.
Show synopsis
Series based on Adam Frost's upcoming novel
Bad News Dads is based on an upcoming novel by Adam Frost.
The story revolves around a hapless men's baseball rec league team, where one player's wife dies under mysterious circumstances.
Marsden's character, Ben, leads two teammates in a haphazard investigation into what they believe to be murder.
Despite its title and baseball setting being reminiscent of Bad News Bears, the book is an original concept in a different genre with no ties to the iconic sports film.
Career progression
Marsden's growing body of work with Apple TV
Bad News Dads will further cement Marsden's association with Apple TV.
He recently completed a notable season-long role on Your Friends & Neighbors and is set to star in and executive-produce the upcoming action thriller Disavowed for the platform.
This pattern of alternating between drama and comedy has defined his career, earning him drama and comedy acting Emmy nominations for Paradise and Jury Duty, respectively.
Additional ventures
More on Falk and Berlanti Productions's upcoming projects
Falk is also working on Hit Man, a series inspired by the 2024 Glen Powell feature for Netflix.
His other credits include Apple TV's Hello Tomorrow!, Netflix's Orange Is the New Black, and Showtime's Weeds.
Meanwhile, Berlanti Productions recently got approval for Stillwater, a horror drama at Amazon MGM Studios, and Afterlife With Archie at Disney+.
The company has several upcoming projects, including Scooby-Doo! live-action series at Netflix and HBO drama pilot How To Survive Without Me.