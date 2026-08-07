'Bad News Dads': What to expect from James Marsden's comedy

Bad News Dads is based on an upcoming novel by Adam Frost.

The story revolves around a hapless men's baseball rec league team, where one player's wife dies under mysterious circumstances.

Marsden's character, Ben, leads two teammates in a haphazard investigation into what they believe to be murder.

Despite its title and baseball setting being reminiscent of Bad News Bears, the book is an original concept in a different genre with no ties to the iconic sports film.