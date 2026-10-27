Jammwal posts bathrobe and snow photos after Shroff shooting comments
Entertainment
Vidyut Jammwal had the internet buzzing after his comments on the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff.
Now, he's taken it all in stride, sharing playful photos of himself in a bathrobe in a cozy room and three other pictures of him buried neck-deep in snow as he meditates, while laughing off the trolls and jokes with a quirky caption.
Jammwal remark sparks memes and trolling
Jammwal's earlier remark sparked a wave of memes and mixed reactions online.
Many people have been trolling the actor, while others have turned his comments into memes, but Jammwal seems to be handling it all with good humor.