'Jana Nayagan' advance booking crosses ₹15cr mark globally

Advance bookings have hit ₹15cr worldwide for opening day alone. Overseas fans drove most of this—North America pulled in $350K (with $260K just from US premieres), and the UK is among the top contributing overseas markets.

Box office outlook

Jana Nayagan is set to become Vijay's third-biggest Indian opener with over ₹44cr expected on day one. It's also likely to outpace Prabhas's The Raja Saab in North America premieres.

With strong numbers anticipated in Tamil Nadu once bookings open and a Hindi release (as Jan Neta) coming January 9, 2026, the buzz isn't slowing down.