'Jana Nayagan' advance booking crosses ₹15cr mark globally
Jana Nayagan, a Tamil political action thriller directed by H Vinoth and made on a massive ₹300cr budget, is already making waves.
Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.
In numbers:
Advance bookings have hit ₹15cr worldwide for opening day alone.
Overseas fans drove most of this—North America pulled in $350K (with $260K just from US premieres), and the UK is among the top contributing overseas markets.
Box office outlook
Jana Nayagan is set to become Vijay's third-biggest Indian opener with over ₹44cr expected on day one. It's also likely to outpace Prabhas's The Raja Saab in North America premieres.
With strong numbers anticipated in Tamil Nadu once bookings open and a Hindi release (as Jan Neta) coming January 9, 2026, the buzz isn't slowing down.