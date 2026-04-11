'Jana Nayagan' clips leaked online, KVN Productions warns against sharing
Entertainment
Jana Nayagan, the much-awaited Tamil film featuring Vijay in his final role, has run into trouble after parts of the movie were leaked online.
KVN Productions, the team behind the film, called this a serious copyright issue and warned everyone not to share or forward any leaked clips on WhatsApp or Telegram.
KVN Productions starts probe, legal action
KVN Productions has started a forensic investigation and is taking legal steps against those spreading the leaked content.
They're also asking people to delete any pirated clips they might have received to avoid legal problems.
The distributor, Ahmisa Entertainment, said it's disappointing to see years of hard work compromised by leaks and encouraged everyone to watch Jana Nayagan in theaters instead of turning to pirated versions.