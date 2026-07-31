Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' sees huge drop; total gross crosses ₹260cr
What's the story
Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, Jana Nayagan, has seen a drop in its box office collections on Day 8. The movie earned an estimated ₹3.98 crore (India net) on its second Thursday, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This figure is a significant 34.8% decline from the ₹6.1 crore it raked in on Wednesday. Despite this dip, the film's total India net collection now stands at ₹153.48 crore and gross collection at ₹179.25 crore!
Global success
International collections and worldwide gross
The film has also seen a massive success internationally, grossing ₹81 crore outside India. This has pushed its worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹260.25 crore.
The Tamil version of Jana Nayagan was the biggest revenue driver on Thursday, collecting ₹3.27 crore on Day 8 across 3,037 shows with an overall occupancy of 22%.
Market dynamics
Producer blames 'A' certification for impact on box office
Despite facing stiff competition from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and the new release of Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Jana Nayagan has held its ground.
However, producer K Venkat Narayanan recently pointed to another factor that he believes affected its box office prospects: the film's 'A' certification.
He told Galatta Plus that had they received a 'UA' certificate instead, it would have attracted a larger audience base.
Certification concerns
Narayanan explains difference between ratings
Narayanan said, "Unfortunately, we received an 'A' certificate. The Examining Committee had recommended a UA 16+ certificate, but the Revising Committee ultimately awarded it an 'A.' Within the censor system, the difference can come down to differing viewpoints."
"Had we received a UA certificate, the audience base would have been much larger. Children especially would have enjoyed the film."
In many halls in Chennai, shows had to be paused to escort minors out of the film.
Film details
All about 'Jana Nayagan'
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj in key roles.
The film has faced a recent drop in box office collections after releasing on July 23.
Originally set for a January premiere, the movie tackled the CBFC and unauthorized leaks before securing a release.