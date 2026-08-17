Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to hit ZEE5 on August 21
What's the story
The recent Tamil film Jana Nayagan, featuring Thalapathy Vijay in his final role, will premiere on ZEE5 on August 21. The action-drama was released in theaters on July 23 after facing several delays due to CBFC clearance issues. It is directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Jana Nayagan'
Jana Nayagan is a political action drama that tells the story of a fearless leader who rises against a corrupt system.
The film features Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol. Prakash Raj and Gautham Vasudev Menon play pivotal supporting roles.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for this project.
Box office
'Jana Nayagan' succeeded despite piracy leak
Despite a major setback from an early digital leak of the film, Jana Nayagan has reportedly grossed ₹321.75 crore worldwide.
The film's budget was estimated to be between ₹300-350 crore.
It has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Suriya's Karuppu to become the global number one Tamil release in recent times.