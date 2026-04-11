'Jana Nayagan' leak draws condemnation from Suriya, Rajinikanth, Haasan Entertainment Apr 11, 2026

A leaked video from Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan has upset fans and stars alike.

Suriya called the leak "Heartbreaking and unfair," urging everyone not to watch or share it out of respect for the team's hard work.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan also spoke out, condemning the leak and backing the call for support.