'Jana Nayagan' leak draws condemnation from Suriya, Rajinikanth, Haasan
Entertainment
A leaked video from Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan has upset fans and stars alike.
Suriya called the leak "Heartbreaking and unfair," urging everyone not to watch or share it out of respect for the team's hard work.
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan also spoke out, condemning the leak and backing the call for support.
'Jana Nayagan' producers start legal action
The film's producers have started legal action against those leaking the content, warning that there will be consequences.
Rajinikanth pushed for strict punishment and government help to prevent future leaks, while Haasan pointed out bigger issues like certification delays fueling piracy.