'Jana Nayagan' leak upsets Vijay fans, Deverakonda weighs in
Entertainment
Big blow for Thalapathy Vijay fans: his much-awaited film Jana Nayagan leaked online before release, just as it was dealing with certification delays and legal hurdles.
The leak has upset not just fans but also actors like Vijay Deverakonda, who pointed out how leaks hurt everyone involved in making a film.
Rajinikanth, Suriya condemn 'Jana Nayagan' leak
Rajinikanth called for strict punishment against those behind the leak and urged both film associations and the government to step up.
Suriya described the situation as "heartbreaking and unfair," asking fans to respect the team's effort by avoiding pirated content.
Legal steps are underway, though Vijay himself hasn't spoken publicly yet.