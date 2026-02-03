'Jana Nayagan' not releasing on January 9: Here's why
Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan won't hit theaters this January as planned.
The movie's Examining Committee recommended a U/A certificate with suggested cuts and the makers implemented changes, but the CBFC had not issued a final censor certificate allowing the January 9 release, and things got complicated after an anonymous complaint alleging the film hurt religious sentiments and misrepresented the armed forces prompted the CBFC to refer the film to a Revising Committee.
Madras High Court paused earlier order
After complaints, the CBFC sent the film for another review.
The Madras High Court first allowed it, but then paused that decision when CBFC appealed.
Even the Supreme Court stepped back, asking the High Court to decide—only for them to reserve their order again.
So, fans will have to wait a bit longer for Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Priyamani's big-screen return.
Film aiming for massive release across multiple languages
Jana Nayagan is aiming for a massive theatrical release across Tamil Nadu and other regions in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi once it clears all legal hurdles—so keep an eye out post-January!