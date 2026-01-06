'Jana Nayagan' smashes advance booking records ahead of release

Jana Nayagan, a Tamil political action thriller directed by H Vinoth and starring Vijay, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde, is already making waves. The film has pulled in over ₹50 crore worldwide in advance bookings within just three days—an impressive feat before its January 9 release, where it'll go head-to-head with The Raja Saab and Dhurandhar.

In numbers: Advance bookings hit ₹15 crore in key Indian states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Globally, overseas pre-sales topped $4 million for opening weekend—$3.3 million on day one alone.

Back home, Jana Nayagan sold nearly two lakh tickets on its first day, earning ₹5.64 crore.

Global buzz: Internationally, the film is off to a flying start—Malaysia saw 50K tickets snapped up within an hour of sales opening and over 100K by the next day.

In the US, it is outselling Raja Saab among Telugu audiences.