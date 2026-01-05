'Jana Nayagan' still waiting on CBFC nod, Tamil Nadu bookings paused Entertainment Jan 05, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay's political action drama Jana Nayagan is set to hit theaters on January 9, 2026, but it's still waiting for its CBFC certification.

While this last-minute clearance isn't unusual for big films, Tamil Nadu theaters are holding off ticket sales until the green light comes through.

Despite the holdup, early global pre-sales have already crossed ₹25cr.