Next Article
'Jana Nayagan' still waiting on CBFC nod, Tamil Nadu bookings paused
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay's political action drama Jana Nayagan is set to hit theaters on January 9, 2026, but it's still waiting for its CBFC certification.
While this last-minute clearance isn't unusual for big films, Tamil Nadu theaters are holding off ticket sales until the green light comes through.
Despite the holdup, early global pre-sales have already crossed ₹25cr.
Where can you watch?
Jana Nayagan will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Ticket bookings are open in Karnataka, Kerala, and overseas—just not yet in Tamil Nadu due to the pending certification.
What's with the delay?
The CBFC has suggested a few minor cuts and dialogue tweaks, and the film is awaiting final approval before showtimes can be locked in.