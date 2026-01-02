Next Article
'Jana Nayagan' trailer drops January 3—here's what you need to know
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited Jana Nayagan trailer lands on January 3, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
The film itself hits theaters just days later on January 9.
Poster teases a classic hero-villain showdown
The new poster shows Vijay looking intense as a police officer, gun in hand.
Bobby Deol stands behind him—likely playing the main villain—while Mamitha Baiju also appears in the background.
It all points to a high-stakes political thriller with some personal history fueling the drama.
Vijay's possible final film, directed by H Vinoth
Directed by H Vinoth and featuring stars like Pooja Hegde and Gautham Vasudev Menon, this movie is confirmed to be Vijay's last after his retirement announcement at the Malaysia audio launch.
Vinoth calls it a "pure Thalapathy Vijay" experience but stays quiet about remake rumors.