'Peddi': Janhvi Kapoor to skip promotional events?

Promotion details

Kapoor was given a choice by 'Peddi' makers?

As per the outlet, the filmmakers had given Kapoor a choice to participate in promotions, which she chose to skip. This was allegedly done to avoid creating unrealistic expectations among audiences regarding her character's significance in the film. The report also states that Kapoor agreed to be a part of Peddi because she was offered a salary higher than her usual pay in Hindi cinema. The film marks the first collaboration between Kapoor and Charan.