'Peddi': Janhvi Kapoor to skip promotional events?
What's the story
Janhvi Kapoor, who plays the female lead in Ram Charan's upcoming movie Peddi, has opted out of the movie's promotional events, per Deccan Chronicle. The decision is believed to be influenced by her limited role in the film, although no official confirmation has been given by either Kapoor or the makers. This news comes ahead of Peddi's theatrical release on June 4.
Promotion details
Kapoor was given a choice by 'Peddi' makers?
As per the outlet, the filmmakers had given Kapoor a choice to participate in promotions, which she chose to skip. This was allegedly done to avoid creating unrealistic expectations among audiences regarding her character's significance in the film. The report also states that Kapoor agreed to be a part of Peddi because she was offered a salary higher than her usual pay in Hindi cinema. The film marks the first collaboration between Kapoor and Charan.
Upcoming event
More about 'Peddi'
Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a sports action drama set in 1980s Andhra Pradesh. The film tells the story of a villager who unites his community through sports to fight against an oppressive rival. Apart from Charan and Kapoor, the film also stars Shivarajkumar in a pivotal role. The team has officially confirmed a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai on May 18.