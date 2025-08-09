Next Article
Janhvi Kapoor's floral saree is a breath of fresh air
Janhvi Kapoor just turned heads in a pastel pink floral saree while promoting her film Param Sundari.
She described the look as blending traditional charm and contemporary appeal, with soft colors and delicate flower details adding to its elegance.
More about the outfit
The saree featured a netted pattern, floral borders, and was paired with a sleeveless bralette-style blouse.
Janhvi kept it simple with a diamond flower ring and nude heels, letting the outfit shine.
A soft, wearable take on fresh-flower outfits
Janhvi's saree nods to the growing trend of fresh-flower outfits—think Radhika Merchant's bold haldi look in early 2024—but hers offers a softer, more wearable take perfect for public events.
Her soft waves and glossy pink makeup tied everything together for an effortlessly fresh vibe.