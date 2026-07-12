Jasmine Sandlas announces engagement during Delhi concert

Upcoming shows

Upcoming shows of Sandlas's 'The Dream Girl India Tour'

The next stops on Sandlas's The Dream Girl India Tour are Mumbai on July 18, Bengaluru on July 25, and Chandigarh on August 29. Apart from her performances, she also took time to interact with fans during the Delhi show. Born in Punjab and raised in California, Sandlas has carved a niche for herself with a blend of Punjabi and Bollywood hits like Yaar Na Miley, Illegal Weapon, and Sip Sip.