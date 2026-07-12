Jasmine Sandlas announces engagement during Delhi concert
What's the story
Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas has announced her engagement to Shekhar Chaudhary during the opening night of her The Dream Girl India Tour in New Delhi. The announcement was made on Saturday night at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, where she introduced Chaudhary on stage and flaunted her engagement ring. "This is my man," she said, confirming their engagement amid loud cheers from the audience.
Romantic gesture
Sandlas and Chaudhary danced to her song 'Laavan'
After announcing their engagement, Sandlas and Chaudhary shared a romantic moment on stage as they danced to the singer's popular song Laavan. Before leaving the stage, Chaudhary blew her a kiss, which made Sandlas emotional. The Delhi concert marked the beginning of her India tour with high-energy performances of some of her biggest Punjabi hits, including Panjeba and Sip Sip.
Upcoming shows
Upcoming shows of Sandlas's 'The Dream Girl India Tour'
The next stops on Sandlas's The Dream Girl India Tour are Mumbai on July 18, Bengaluru on July 25, and Chandigarh on August 29. Apart from her performances, she also took time to interact with fans during the Delhi show. Born in Punjab and raised in California, Sandlas has carved a niche for herself with a blend of Punjabi and Bollywood hits like Yaar Na Miley, Illegal Weapon, and Sip Sip.
Career highlights
Her journey from Punjabi to Bollywood
Sandlas made her Bollywood debut with the chartbuster Yaar Naa Miley from the film Kick, alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh. She has also lent her voice to massive cinematic hits like Taras for Munjya, Shararat from Dhurandhar, and Jaiye Sajna from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.