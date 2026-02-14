'Better actor than I am': Jason Momoa gushes over SRK

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa has heaped praises on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan . The two have met socially on many occasions, including at the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia in 2019, where a picture of them with Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme went viral. They met again recently in Saudi Arabia. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Momoa spoke about their meetings and praised Khan as "a better actor and performer than I am."

Mutual respect Mutual respect, admiration for each other's work: Momoa on Khan During the interview, Momoa said, "Yes, he's very handsome. He's extremely handsome." He added that their conversations were about being "mutual friends and fans of each other's work." "He is just a sweetheart. He was very much a gentleman. He's a better actor and better performer than I am. So it was mutual respect," he said.

Career highlights Momoa's career and upcoming projects Momoa started his acting career in 1999 with Baywatch: Hawaii and later appeared in Stargate Atlantis. He gained worldwide fame in 2011 for his role as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones. He has since played Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe and starred in series like Frontier, See, and Chief of War. This year, he will be seen in numerous projects, including The Wrecking Crew and Supergirl, where he'll play Lobo from the DC Universe.

