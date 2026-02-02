Jason Segel calls Michael J. Fox 'an idol of mine'
Jason Segel just shared how much Michael J. Fox has meant to him, calling Fox "He's an idol of mine" while working together on the Apple TV comedy Shrinking.
Segel said he finally got to tell Fox in person that he was a huge inspiration during his How I Met Your Mother days.
Segel's admiration for Fox's work ethic
Segel, who juggled sitcoms and movies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Muppets, admires how Fox managed more than 20 major projects back in the '80s—sometimes on barely any sleep.
That work ethic really stuck with him.
Fox's return to acting
Diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991, Fox made a return to acting with a guest arc on Shrinking Season 3.
He appeared alongside Harrison Ford's character (who also has Parkinson's) in a special three-episode arc; new episodes of Shrinking Season 3 debut Wednesdays until April 8, 2026.