Javed Akhtar praises Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'
Javed Akhtar has some kind words for Sonia Gandhi's new memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.
At a recent event, he called the book "very interesting" and enjoyed its easy-to-read style.
He said he's looking forward to finishing it and sharing more thoughts soon.
Akhtar respects Sonia Gandhi not Congress
Akhtar also shared that he respects Sonia Gandhi personally, even though he's not a Congress supporter.
The book launch in Delhi drew big political names like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former Vice President Hamid Ansari.
Recently, Akhtar has also spoken out about the need for reforms in the Muslim community and teamed up with AR Rahman on Batwara 1947, writing songs about Partition's emotional impact.