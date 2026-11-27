'Irresponsible attitude': Javed Akhtar admits he was a 'heavy drinker'
What's the story
Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has opened up about his battle with alcoholism, admitting that he wasted around 15 years of his life due to heavy drinking. In a recent interview with Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, he said, "I have lots of regrets." Out of 80 years of his life, Akhtar feels he wasted almost 15 years "because of (his) drinking, my irresponsible attitude."
Broader reflections
Regrets over missed opportunities
Akhtar, who shot to fame in the 1970s with writing partner Salim Khan on films like Sholay and Zanjeer, also expressed regret over missed opportunities.
He said he could have learned music and new languages and been more sensitive toward certain people in his life.
The duo parted ways in the early 1980s, after which Akhtar focused on lyric writing.
Alcohol's influence
'The major mistakes I have made were under alcohol's influence'
Akhtar revealed he was a "regular and heavy drinker," consuming nearly a bottle every night. However, he has been sober since July 31, 1991.
He admitted, "In my adult life, all the major mistakes I have made were under alcohol's influence."
"Sometimes I wonder that if I didn't drink, I wouldn't have made so many mistakes."
He also revealed he gave up alcohol because he wanted to live long.
Relationship strain
His ex-wife Honey Irani had also spoken about it
Akhtar's first wife, Honey Irani, had previously hinted on Vicky Lalwani's YouTube channel that his drinking was one of the reasons behind their failed marriage.
She said, "His drinking was a major problem."
"We both were mature enough to understand that this is not working. He had tried to give up drinking many times."
Akhtar later agreed with her in another chat with Sapan Verma, saying his marriage could have been saved if he drank less.
Sobriety journey
When he decided to quit drinking
Akhtar's current wife, Shabana Azmi, recalled the day he decided to quit drinking on Arbaaz Khan's The Invincibles podcast.
She remembered a trip to London when he reeked of alcohol and quietly told her, "Make me some breakfast."
After breakfast, he announced, "I am not going to drink anymore." Since then, Akhtar has been sober.