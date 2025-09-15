Next Article
'Jawan' vs 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai': Manoj calls comparisons 'useless'
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee isn't a fan of people comparing his performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai with Shah Rukh Khan's award-winning role in Jawan.
He called these debates "useless" and shared that, for him, real respect comes from the roles you choose—not from collecting awards.
While he considers Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai one of his best films, he believes it's the work itself that matters most.
Bajpayee also shared his views on award shows
Bajpayee also questioned how much award shows really mean these days, saying their credibility has dropped and they need a rethink.
Even though he's won National Awards for Satya (1998), Pinjar (2003), and Aligarh (2016), he feels true success is about honest choices and artistic integrity—not trophies.