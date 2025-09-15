'Jawan' vs 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai': Manoj calls comparisons 'useless' Entertainment Sep 15, 2025

Manoj Bajpayee isn't a fan of people comparing his performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai with Shah Rukh Khan's award-winning role in Jawan.

He called these debates "useless" and shared that, for him, real respect comes from the roles you choose—not from collecting awards.

While he considers Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai one of his best films, he believes it's the work itself that matters most.