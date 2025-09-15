Next Article
Sathya's web series 'Police Police' to stream this week
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Tamil 8 star Sathya is making his web series debut with Police Police, streaming September 19 on a major OTT platform.
He steps into the role of a police officer, joined by Mirchi Senthil and Jayaseelan.
Touted as a gripping police drama exploring justice and psychological dilemmas cops face.
OTT debut for Sathya
Police Police promises to dig deep into how power and justice play out inside the force.
Sathya, fresh off TV hits like Anna and Neelakuyil, brings extra depth to the story.
With its strong cast and high production values, fans are looking forward to suspenseful drama and some solid character moments when it premieres this week.