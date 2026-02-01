Jayamala takes charge as KFCC president for 2025-26 Entertainment Feb 01, 2026

Veteran actor Jayamala has been elected president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) for the 2025-26 term, winning 512 out of 813 votes against producer B M Harish.

She will take office for the 2025-26 term, marking her second time in this role after previously serving as KFCC's president.