Jayamala takes charge as KFCC president for 2025-26
Veteran actor Jayamala has been elected president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) for the 2025-26 term, winning 512 out of 813 votes against producer B M Harish.
She will take office for the 2025-26 term, marking her second time in this role after previously serving as KFCC's president.
Jayamala's new term begins amid challenges for Kannada film industry
The Kannada film industry is facing tough times—think unstable box office numbers and distribution shake-ups.
Who is Jayamala?
Jayamala isn't just a well-known actor and producer—she's also a former Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development.
Her mix of film and public service experience makes her a strong fit to guide KFCC now.
New team takes charge
Jayamala succeeds B M Harish, who she just defeated in the election.
She'll be working alongside newly elected vice presidents Sunder Rajan M K (producer), Manju K (distributor), and Kishore Kumar M N (exhibitor) as they take on the challenges ahead for Kannada cinema.