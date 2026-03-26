Dhanush starrer 'Kara': Jayaram's 1st look as Muthu Selvan revealed

Apart from Dhanush, Jayaram, Venjaramoodu, and Karunas, the film also stars KS Ravikumar and Mamitha Baiju as Selli. The technical team includes cinematographer Theni Eswar and editor Sreejith Sarang. The music for Kara is being composed by National Award winner GV Prakash Kumar. The story has been penned by Alfred Prakash and director Vignesh Raja, who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed investigative thriller Por Thozhil.

Film genre

Everything we know about 'Kara'

Director Raja had earlier described Kara as "an emotionally rooted suspense thriller." He had also shared a poster featuring Dhanush in an intense look, with the tagline: "Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive." The film marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Raja. It will hit the theaters on April 30.