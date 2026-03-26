Dhanush starrer 'Kara': Jayaram's 1st look as Muthu Selvan revealed
What's the story
The makers of Kara, the upcoming action entertainer starring Dhanush, have unveiled the first look of actor Jayaram as Muthu Selvan. The announcement was made by Vels Film International on X (formerly Twitter). This comes after the recent reveals of other cast members, including Karunas as Kasi Maayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu as Bharathan.
Film details
Meet the cast and crew of 'Kara'
Apart from Dhanush, Jayaram, Venjaramoodu, and Karunas, the film also stars KS Ravikumar and Mamitha Baiju as Selli. The technical team includes cinematographer Theni Eswar and editor Sreejith Sarang. The music for Kara is being composed by National Award winner GV Prakash Kumar. The story has been penned by Alfred Prakash and director Vignesh Raja, who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed investigative thriller Por Thozhil.
Twitter Post
See the poster here
And at this stop, Muthu Selvan joins the ride...— Vels Film International (@VelsFilmIntl) March 26, 2026
Next drop today at 5 PM ❤️#FacesOfKara#KaraFromApril30
Directed by @vigneshraja89
Produced by @IshariKGanesh
A @gvprakash musical 🥁@dhanushkraja#Jayaram@VelsFilmIntl@velsmusicintl@kushmithaganesh@ThinkStudiosIndpic.twitter.com/r3fT6jlI9u
Film genre
Everything we know about 'Kara'
Director Raja had earlier described Kara as "an emotionally rooted suspense thriller." He had also shared a poster featuring Dhanush in an intense look, with the tagline: "Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive." The film marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Raja. It will hit the theaters on April 30.