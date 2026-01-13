Next Article
Jeetendra-Tusshar sell Mumbai property to NTT for ₹559cr
Entertainment
Bollywood legend Jeetendra and his son, actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor, just sold a massive commercial building in Chandivali, Mumbai, for ₹559.24 crore.
The deal happened through their companies, and the buyer is NTT Global Data Centres, part of Japan's NTT Group.
What did they sell?
The property is a ground-plus-10-storey building that houses a data center, along with a four-storey diesel generator block—spanning over 30,000 sq m in Balaji IT Park.
The sale went through on January 9.
Thanks to a government rule from 2024, there was no stamp duty; only ₹5.59 lakh was paid as metro cess.