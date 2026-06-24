Jenner and Meta launch $399 oval smart glasses collection
Kylie Jenner and Meta have dropped three new smart glasses, blending tech with fashion.
The collection features oval-shaped frames in three colors, each going for $399.
Mark Zuckerberg summed it up: These glasses are "almost fashion first and technology second," making them a standout fusion of style and innovation.
Calls, messages, recording and Jenner prompt
These glasses aren't just about looks: they offer open-ear audio, hands-free calls, messaging, and video and photo recording.
Jenner made it more personal by adding her own "rise and shine" voice prompt for mornings.
She told Elle she was involved in every detail, from the shape to the colors to the packaging.
Meta's 1st solo eyewear since Ray-Ban
This is Meta's first solo eyewear line after working with Ray-Ban.
The launch shows Meta's push to mix high-tech with trendy design.