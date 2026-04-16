Jenner turned heads with Kate Spade Duo Mini Shoulder Bag
Entertainment
Kendall Jenner turned heads at the event with her Kate Spade New York Duo Mini Shoulder Bag, a cute, versatile piece made from suede and topped off with a playful dog charm.
The bag can double as a clutch or shoulder bag and even comes with a matching coin purse, making it both fun and practical.
Similar bag options start at $13
Want to copy Kendall's style? You can grab the same leather version of her bag on Amazon.
If you're on an even tighter budget, there are similar bags starting at $13, including convertible options with multiple straps and roomy designs for all your essentials.
There's also a handy belt/crossbody pick with interchangeable straps and extra pouches for staying organized on the go.