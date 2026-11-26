Jenner wears 'Om' sarong in Bahamas, sparks backlash in India
Kendall Jenner is catching heat online after wearing a sarong with the sacred Om symbol during her Bahamas getaway with Kylie Jenner.
Many on Indian social media felt using this religious icon as beachwear was disrespectful, starting a debate over the use of religious symbols in fashion.
Social media users call 'Om' sacred
The Om symbol is deeply meaningful in Indian religions: it's used in prayers and meditation, representing ultimate reality and consciousness.
Social media users pointed out that it's not just a design, but a spiritual icon that deserves respect, with one saying, "It's not a fashion statement, it's a religious symbol."