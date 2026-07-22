Jennifer Garner reprising role in '13 Going on 30' reboot?
What's the story
Actors Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer were recently spotted filming scenes for the Netflix reboot of 13 Going on 30. The original film, which was released in 2004, starred Garner as Jenna Rink, a teenager who magically wakes up as a high-powered magazine editor in her thirties. In this new version, Emily Bader and Logan Lerman will take over the lead roles.
Set sightings
Garner, Greer were seen alongside Bader
Garner and Greer were spotted on the set of the reboot, along with Bader, as per pictures published by Just Jared.
The trio was seen filming a scene at a building in Santa Monica, California.
While Netflix has not confirmed their involvement in the film, it remains unclear how much of an impact they will have on the storyline.
Executive producer role
Garner is also an executive producer for the reboot
Garner isn't just an actor in the reboot; she's one of its executive producers, but that bit was known.
In a previous interview with Variety, she expressed her desire to be involved in any potential remake of 13 Going on 30. "I don't want it to happen without me participating," she had said.
The film is directed by Brett Haley and features a star-studded cast including Taylor Zakhar Perez, Jessica Alba, Adeline Rudolph, Taylor Ortega, Tim Meadows, and Dan Bucatinsky.
Legacy and future
Original film was a box office hit
The original 13 Going on 30, directed by Gary Winick, was a box office hit, grossing $96 million worldwide. It has since become a cultural touchstone for Millennial audiences.
During an interview with Variety in April, both Garner and Greer expressed interest in reprising their roles if given the chance.
"I would do literally anything that Jennifer Garner asked me to do," Greer had said jokingly at the time.
She played Jenna's frenemy in the OG film.