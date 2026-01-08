Next Article
Jennifer Garner gets real about her split with Ben Affleck
Entertainment
Jennifer Garner recently opened up about how tough her divorce from Ben Affleck really was.
In a chat with Marie Claire UK, she shared, "The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard"—not what was out there.
What actually hurt?
Garner and Affleck were married for almost 10 years before separating in 2015.
She made it clear that the hardest part wasn't the media buzz, but the reality of ending their marriage and family life together.
Life after the split
The two share three kids—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel—and have focused on co-parenting.
Garner credits close friends for helping her through this period and is now dating businessman John Miller.