Priyanka Chopra's 'The Bluff' to premiere on Prime Video
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban are teaming up for The Bluff, landing on Prime Video February 25, 2026.
Set in the 1800s Caribbean, the story follows Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden—a former pirate whose quiet life is shaken when her old captain returns looking for revenge.
Where can you watch it?
The Bluff will stream exclusively on Prime Video, so you can catch it from home—no theater run needed.
Who's involved?
Chopra Jonas leads as Bodden, joined by Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo, and Temuera Morrison.
Directed by Frank E Flowers and co-written with Joe Ballarini.
The film was shot in Australia with music by Henry Jackman and produced by the Russo brothers, with Cinestar Pictures (Zoe Saldana's company) among the production companies.