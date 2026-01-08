Priyanka Chopra's 'The Bluff' to premiere on Prime Video Entertainment Jan 08, 2026

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban are teaming up for The Bluff, landing on Prime Video February 25, 2026.

Set in the 1800s Caribbean, the story follows Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden—a former pirate whose quiet life is shaken when her old captain returns looking for revenge.