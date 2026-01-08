Pranit More's middle-class jokes light up Bigg Boss 19 Dubai bash
At the Bigg Boss 19 success party in Dubai, stand-up comic and show second runner-up Pranit More had everyone laughing with his take on growing up middle-class.
His punchlines—like joking in Hindi about the house being "a little small but very good," and wondering how much they'd make charging ₹60 per hour for the gaming area—hit home with fellow contestants, including winner Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik.
Why did this land so well?
The party was all about celebrating the contestants' wild reality show journey, but More's humor stood out by poking fun at the contrast between Bigg Boss luxury and everyday life.
His comedy often draws from real middle-class moments—like remembering his mom making him sit on her lap to save a train ticket—which made his set feel extra relatable for everyone in the room.