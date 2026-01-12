Jennifer Lawrence's bold Givenchy gown turns heads at the Golden Globes Entertainment Jan 12, 2026

Jennifer Lawrence definitely grabbed attention at the 2026 Golden Globes on January 11, showing up in a custom sheer floral Givenchy dress.

She joked to Entertainment Tonight, "I'm gonna hang. I'm naked! I might as well," bringing her signature humor to the red carpet.

Lawrence was also nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for Die My Love.