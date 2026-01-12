Jennifer Lawrence's bold Givenchy gown turns heads at the Golden Globes
Jennifer Lawrence definitely grabbed attention at the 2026 Golden Globes on January 11, showing up in a custom sheer floral Givenchy dress.
She joked to Entertainment Tonight, "I'm gonna hang. I'm naked! I might as well," bringing her signature humor to the red carpet.
Lawrence was also nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for Die My Love.
The look: Details that stood out
Her outfit featured nude tulle with pink, ivory, and green floral embroidery, plus waist cut-outs and a matching satin wrap.
She finished it off with Longines jewelry, champagne-toned heels, and soft glam makeup—think silky blowout with bangs and rosy cheeks.
Switching things up from Dior
Lawrence's choice of Givenchy marked a big shift from her usual Dior looks—she's been their ambassador since 2012 and wore Dior at past Globes (like that simple black dress in 2024).
This switch comes after Sarah Burton took over as Givenchy's creative director this year, shaking up the red carpet style playbook.