'Parasakthi' producer says Vijay fans tried to tank his film
Dev Ramnath, actor and creative producer of Parasakthi, says some Thalapathy Vijay fans tried to hurt his film's release.
The movie dropped on January 10 after last-minute CBFC clearance, but Ramnath claims fans downrated it online and spread old videos to make it look bad.
What's the story?
Ramnath shared, "Just because we're releasing alongside your film doesn't give you the right to sabotage ours." He also mentioned that some fans even shouted political slogans in theaters to sway opinions.
Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara and starring Sivakarthikeyan, is set during the 1960s anti-Hindi protests in Tamil Nadu.
The release was moved up from January 14 to January 10 so it could hit screens for Pongal festival crowds.
Is this a bigger problem?
Ramnath pointed out that similar digital attacks happened "against a big film last year" too. He worries these negative review campaigns are making things unfair for filmmakers.
Wrapping up, he urged audiences as "cinema lovers" not to let online negativity overshadow stories worth celebrating—like Parasakthi's focus on student movements in Tamil history.