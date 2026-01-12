Next Article
Michelle Williams skips Golden Globes despite win—here's why
Entertainment
Michelle Williams just won a Golden Globe for her role in "Dying for Sex," but she didn't show up to accept it.
The award, presented by Melissa McCarthy and Kathryn Hahn, was celebrated in her absence because she's juggling a packed schedule with other projects.
What's keeping Williams busy?
Williams is set to appear in "Evel Knievel on Tour" with Leonardo DiCaprio and Adrien Brody, plus working on the Peggy Lee biopic "Fever" alongside Alessandro Nivola.
She's also performing live as Anna Christie in New York.
Her work on "Dying for Sex" meant a lot to her since the story, adapted from a podcast, really moved her.