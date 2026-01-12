'He had full life ahead': Anu Malik mourns Prashant Tamang

Prashant Tamang , the celebrated singer and actor who won Indian Idol Season 3 in 2007, passed away on January 11. He was 43. The news of his sudden demise has left fans and the entertainment industry in shock. Tamang's wife, Martha Aley, confirmed that he died naturally in his sleep. Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Indian Idol judge Anu Malik has expressed his grief over Tamang's death.

Tribute Malik's heartfelt tribute to Tamang The composer said, "I was in a recording, and this news has spaced me out completely." "I had seen his struggle, seen him grow, take my criticism and praise. He would take my feedback, make changes in the mukhda, antra and ask me how is it sounding?" "I had never seen such madness in anybody. I would tell him to take it easy, but that guy was a workaholic and superb human being."

Emotional message Malik's emotional message to Tamang's family Malik further added, "We just lost Zubeen Garg, and how do I process this news now? He had a full life ahead in terms of music and shows. I would tell him he should do more shows." "My heart goes out to the family, and I hope God gives them tremendous strength to bear the loss."