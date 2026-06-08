Jennifer Winget to marry Singapore-based businessman soon?

Wedding plans

Winget is reportedly considering a Christian wedding

The report further stated that Winget has already started shortlisting vendors and wedding services for the big day. She has also reportedly created an "elaborate mood board" to help plan the celebrations. The couple is said to be considering a Christian wedding ceremony with two possible windows for the celebrations: one in September-October and another between December and January. They are also scouting locations and evaluating venues for their special day.