Jennifer Winget to marry Singapore-based businessman soon?
What's the story
Television star Jennifer Winget is reportedly in a serious relationship with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael, and the couple is planning to get married soon. The news was confirmed by Hindustan Times, which stated that the duo is extremely happy together and recently got engaged after Ishmael proposed during a holiday. However, Winget hasn't publicly confirmed the development yet.
Wedding plans
Winget is reportedly considering a Christian wedding
The report further stated that Winget has already started shortlisting vendors and wedding services for the big day. She has also reportedly created an "elaborate mood board" to help plan the celebrations. The couple is said to be considering a Christian wedding ceremony with two possible windows for the celebrations: one in September-October and another between December and January. They are also scouting locations and evaluating venues for their special day.
Friends informed
Her close friends and family members are already aware
The report also suggests that Winget's close friends and family members are already aware of the wedding plans. Several industry friends, including Harleen Sethi and Genelia Deshmukh, have reportedly been informed about the developments. This was reflected in their recent congratulatory messages for Winget on her birthday. Both Sethi and Deshmukh hinted that this year will be special for the actor.
Past relationships
Winget was previously married to Karan Singh Grover
Winget was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The couple met while working on the popular television show Dill Mill Gayye and eventually fell in love. They got married in April 2012 but separated two years later, finalizing their divorce in 2014. Since then, Winget has largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight. She is known for shows such as Saraswatichandra and Beyhadh.