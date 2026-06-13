'Social Reckoning': Why Jesse Eisenberg refused to return as Zuckerberg

Casting change

Jeremy Strong will play Zuckerberg in 'The Social Reckoning'

After Eisenberg declined the role, actor Jeremy Strong expressed interest in playing Zuckerberg. The 47-year-old actor is known for his thorough research into his characters and was ready to go from day one on set. "[I] followed his lead," Sorkin told Vanity Fair. "He showed up on his first day, and when he said 'good morning' to me, he was already talking like Mark."