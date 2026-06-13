'Social Reckoning': Why Jesse Eisenberg refused to return as Zuckerberg
What's the story
Jesse Eisenberg, who received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network, has declined to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel, The Social Reckoning. Director Aaron Sorkin revealed that he spent three days trying to convince Eisenberg to return but was unsuccessful. "He simply did not want to be conflated with Mark Zuckerberg anymore, that he has his problems with the guy," Sorkin told Vanity Fair.
Role refusal
Eisenberg didn't like being associated with Zuckerberg
Sorkin further explained that Eisenberg was uncomfortable with the way people associated him with Zuckerberg. "He doesn't like kids coming up to him in airports with business cards that say 'I'm CEO, b----' for him to sign," Sorkin added.
Casting change
Jeremy Strong will play Zuckerberg in 'The Social Reckoning'
After Eisenberg declined the role, actor Jeremy Strong expressed interest in playing Zuckerberg. The 47-year-old actor is known for his thorough research into his characters and was ready to go from day one on set. "[I] followed his lead," Sorkin told Vanity Fair. "He showed up on his first day, and when he said 'good morning' to me, he was already talking like Mark."
Film focus
'The Social Reckoning' will tackle Facebook's controversies
The Social Reckoning, set to release in October 2026, will explore some of Facebook's biggest controversies. These include the 2021 Wall Street Journal report that accused Facebook of allowing high-profile users to bypass its rules and downplaying data which showed Instagram was harmful to young teens. Zuckerberg denied these allegations in an October 2021 letter on Facebook, calling them "deeply illogical."