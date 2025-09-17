Next Article
Jessica Chastain's 'Other Mommy' gets new release date
Entertainment
If you were looking forward to Jessica Chastain's next thriller, you'll have to wait a bit longer—Other Mommy is now scheduled for release on October 9, 2026, instead of May 2026.
The film adapts Josh Malerman's novel Incidents Around the House and centers on Bela, an eight-year-old girl facing a creepy force lurking in her home.
More about the film
The screenplay comes from Nathan Elston (of Succession fame), with Arabella Olivia Clark and Dichen Lachman joining Chastain and Jay Duplass in key roles.
With the same production company behind horror hits like The Conjuring and Saw, there's plenty of reason for horror fans to be curious about this one.