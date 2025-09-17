Jessica Chastain's 'Other Mommy' gets new release date Entertainment Sep 17, 2025

If you were looking forward to Jessica Chastain's next thriller, you'll have to wait a bit longer—Other Mommy is now scheduled for release on October 9, 2026, instead of May 2026.

The film adapts Josh Malerman's novel Incidents Around the House and centers on Bela, an eight-year-old girl facing a creepy force lurking in her home.