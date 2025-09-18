Jessie J announces new album amid breast cancer battle

British singer-songwriter Jessie J has announced her sixth studio album, Don't Tease Me with a Good Time. The 37-year-old artist revealed the news on Instagram on Wednesday, September 17. The new album will be released on Friday, November 28, and will include tracks such as No Secret, Believe in Magic, And the Award Goes To, and Living My Best Life.

Pre-order details Special features hinted at by Jessie in her announcement Fans can pre-order the album on vinyl and CD. In her announcement, Jessie hinted at some special features, saying, "There's some signed stuff and there's lots of things happening." This album marks a significant milestone for Jessie as it is her first major project since she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. The diagnosis led to her postponing UK and European dates for her Acoustic Tour and canceling American shows altogether.

Health update Breast cancer diagnosis and its impact on Jessie's career In June, Jessie revealed her breast cancer diagnosis on social media. The news came just before the release of her single No Secrets in April. She found out she had to undergo a second surgery, which led to the postponement of her tour dates. Despite these challenges, Jessie has remained positive and committed to her music career. The Price Tag singer recently returned to the stage at BBC Radio 2 In The Park festival in England on September 6.