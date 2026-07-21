Jethwani named lead accused in 1.32cr Andhra CID extortion case
Mumbai actress Kadambari Jethwani has been named the lead accused in an extortion case by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
According to a revised chargesheet filed before a Vijayawada court, she allegedly ran a years-long scheme to extort around ₹1.32 crore from businessman K V R Vidyasagar using threats and intimidation.
Vidyasagar alleges threats and photo leaks
The complaint says the extortion demands began in May 2013, with evidence like bank records and call logs backing up the claims.
Jethwani is accused of threatening Vidyasagar with false rape allegations and leaking private photos to force payments.
While her family members were mentioned as helping move money, police say there is not enough proof to charge them.
The case also saw three police officers suspended for misconduct during the investigation, so all eyes are now on how the court will decide this high-profile story.