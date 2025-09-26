Next Article
Jibraan Khan's cafe manager booked for cheating it
Rawat, general manager at Bollywood actor Jibraan Firoz Khan's Grounded Cafe in Bandra West, has been booked for allegedly cheating the cafe out of nearly ₹35 lakh.
Police say Rawat is accused of criminal breach of trust and cheating under IPC Sections 406 and 420.
Manager took leave without handing over cash for payments
Between April 2024 and March 2025, an audit found that only ₹79.67 lakh was deposited from the cafe's ₹1.14 crore income—leaving a gap of almost ₹35 lakh.
The issue surfaced when Rawat took unexplained leave in September without handing over cash for vendor payments, then failed to give clear answers on his return.
After verifying the missing money, police registered a case and say an arrest is likely soon.