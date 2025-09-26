Jibraan Khan's cafe manager booked for cheating it

Manager took leave without handing over cash for payments

Between April 2024 and March 2025, an audit found that only ₹79.67 lakh was deposited from the cafe's ₹1.14 crore income—leaving a gap of almost ₹35 lakh.

The issue surfaced when Rawat took unexplained leave in September without handing over cash for vendor payments, then failed to give clear answers on his return.

After verifying the missing money, police registered a case and say an arrest is likely soon.