AP Dhillon's tickets priced at ₹6.25 lakh; here's why
AP Dhillon is bringing his biggest India tour yet this December 2025, and tickets are making headlines at up to ₹6.25 lakh each.
The eight-city tour promises a mix of Punjabi and global sounds, with next-level stage setups and visuals for an immersive vibe.
Tour to feature Shinda Kahlon; proceeds to go for charity
Dhillon will perform in Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Ludhiana, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Jaipur—marking his first shows in some of these cities.
He'll be joined by Shinda Kahlon and play both new tracks and fan favorites.
Plus, ₹10 from every ticket goes to Punjab flood relief efforts.
With over 200K fans expected, this tour could leave a real mark on India's music scene.