AP Dhillon's tickets priced at ₹6.25 lakh; here's why

Tour to feature Shinda Kahlon; proceeds to go for charity

Dhillon will perform in Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Ludhiana, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Jaipur—marking his first shows in some of these cities.

He'll be joined by Shinda Kahlon and play both new tracks and fan favorites.

Plus, ₹10 from every ticket goes to Punjab flood relief efforts.

With over 200K fans expected, this tour could leave a real mark on India's music scene.