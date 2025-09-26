Next Article
'One-Punch Man' season 3 premiere date, plot, cast, streaming
Entertainment
After a long wait, One-Punch Man is back with its third season, premiering October 5. The new episodes pick up right where things left off and dive into the action-packed Monster Association Arc.
You can watch it on Hulu and Crunchyroll.
Plot and cast of the anime
Saitama is still searching for someone who can actually challenge him, while the S-class heroes take on their toughest mission yet against the Monster Association.
Fan favorites Makoto Furakawa (Saitama), Kaito Ishikawa (Genos), Hikaru Midorikawa (Garou), Hiroki Yasumoto (King), plus Aoi Yuki and Kazuhiro Yamaji are all back to voice your favorite characters.