'One-Punch Man' season 3 premiere date, plot, cast, streaming

Plot and cast of the anime

Saitama is still searching for someone who can actually challenge him, while the S-class heroes take on their toughest mission yet against the Monster Association.

Fan favorites Makoto Furakawa (Saitama), Kaito Ishikawa (Genos), Hikaru Midorikawa (Garou), Hiroki Yasumoto (King), plus Aoi Yuki and Kazuhiro Yamaji are all back to voice your favorite characters.