Next Article
Shraddha Kapoor announces 'Choti Stree': What's in store?
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor just announced "Choti Stree," a new animated horror-comedy from Maddock Films, at the "Thama" trailer launch this week.
She called it "an entertaining watch for all age groups" and said it's set to hit theaters.
The film aims to bring spooky fun for both kids and families.
'Thama' trailer, release date out
The event also saw the reveal of the "Thama" trailer, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and releasing on October 21, 2025—right in time for Diwali.
Ayushmann Khurrana leads the cast, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a vampire villain, plus Rashmika Mandanna and Paresh Rawal joining in.
Both films expand Maddock Films's popular horror-comedy universe after hits like "Stree" and "Bhediya."