Shraddha Kapoor announces 'Choti Stree': What's in store?

'Thama' trailer, release date out

The event also saw the reveal of the "Thama" trailer, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and releasing on October 21, 2025—right in time for Diwali.

Ayushmann Khurrana leads the cast, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a vampire villain, plus Rashmika Mandanna and Paresh Rawal joining in.

Both films expand Maddock Films's popular horror-comedy universe after hits like "Stree" and "Bhediya."