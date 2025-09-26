Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' cover: Diamonds, velvet, and old-school Hollywood glamor
Taylor Swift just dropped the cover art for her upcoming 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl, and it's pure old-school Hollywood vibes.
She rocks a pink velvet bodysuit from The Blonds, featuring a giant 3D gemstone-shaped embellishment.
But the real eye-catcher? Swift is wearing over 37 carats of diamonds—think Zydo Italy bracelets and earrings—plus a $27K Kallati ring with a massive pink sapphire.
Swift's look is styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer
Styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, the look channels vintage movie glamor and pays tribute to legends like Elizabeth Taylor.
The whole aesthetic leans into elegance and romance, matching the album's "showgirl" theme that Swift announced on the New Heights podcast back in August.
Even her ruby earrings are next-level: nearly 39 carats from Etho Maria, keeping up her tradition of mixing music with high-fashion drama.