National 6-Red Snooker Championships: Keerthana Pandian, Anupama Ramachandran reach final
Snooker fans, here's the big update: Karnataka's Keerthana Pandian and Tamil Nadu's Anupama Ramachandran are all set to battle it out in the National 6-Red Snooker Championships final.
Both cruised through their semifinals on Friday—Pandian took down defending champ Amee Kamani 4-1, while Ramachandran, who already holds the Asian title, beat Ishika Shah by the same margin.
Pushpender Singh, Dhvaj Haria to clash in men's final
On the men's side, Railways's Pushpender Singh and PSPB's Dhvaj Haria have booked their spots in the final after strong semifinal wins.
Singh bested Digvijay Kadian 6-2, and Haria edged out Brijesh Damani 6-3.
With both players showing top form lately, this final is shaping up to be a must-watch.
Highlights from the quarterfinals
The quarterfinals didn't disappoint—close matches were everywhere.
In women's play, Pandian and Ramachandran both advanced with confident wins; Shah also made it through a tough battle.
The men saw nail-biters too, with Haria scraping through a tight game.