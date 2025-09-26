National 6-Red Snooker Championships: Keerthana Pandian, Anupama Ramachandran reach final Entertainment Sep 26, 2025

Snooker fans, here's the big update: Karnataka's Keerthana Pandian and Tamil Nadu's Anupama Ramachandran are all set to battle it out in the National 6-Red Snooker Championships final.

Both cruised through their semifinals on Friday—Pandian took down defending champ Amee Kamani 4-1, while Ramachandran, who already holds the Asian title, beat Ishika Shah by the same margin.