Next Article
Maharashtra proposes ₹500cr fund to boost gaming, esports
Entertainment
Maharashtra has proposed a ₹500 crore fund to power up the gaming and esports scene.
Teaming up with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, this move is envisioned as part of an "India Gaming Mission," aiming to put India on the global gaming map.
Officials say this state-and-central partnership will help
The state is serious about becoming India's go-to place for gaming and esports.
By backing industry growth and supporting local talent, officials like Kaustubh Dhavse say this state-and-central partnership will help build a strong foundation for the sector.
Jaju shared that building a world-class ecosystem is a priority
Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju highlighted that growing esports starts at the grassroots.
He shared that building a world-class ecosystem for gaming, digital media, and entertainment is a top priority.